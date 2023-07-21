16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have made an arrest after one young woman was shot at the Gautier Community Center during a birthday party July 8.
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge St. Pe, and he is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Saturday, July 8 around 11:03 p.m., Gautier Police responded to a reported shooting at the community center on Library Lane. The shooting occurred during an altercation between multiple unknown victims attending a birthday party being held there.
A teen girl was shot during the altercation. Police say she was an innocent bystander. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.
Investigators say they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a second shooter based on physical evidence. They are still investigating.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.
