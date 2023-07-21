WLOX Careers
16-year-old arrested in Gautier birthday party shooting, police say

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have made an arrest after one young woman was shot at the Gautier Community Center during a birthday party July 8.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old from Gautier and are charging him as an adult. His bond was set at $150,000 by Judge St. Pe, and he is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Saturday, July 8 around 11:03 p.m., Gautier Police responded to a reported shooting at the community center on Library Lane. The shooting occurred during an altercation between multiple unknown victims attending a birthday party being held there.

A teen girl was shot during the altercation. Police say she was an innocent bystander. She was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators say they haven’t ruled out the possibility of a second shooter based on physical evidence. They are still investigating.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

