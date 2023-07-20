WLOX Careers
UPDATE: St. Martin man in custody following shooting at Red Roof Inn

One person is confirmed to have been transported to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound; their status is unknown.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Quinten Biggs, 20, is now in custody and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Red Roof Inn in St. Martin on Thursday.

Deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were first dispatched to the scene at around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to AMR, the victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Biggs is currently being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. An initial court hearing is expected Friday.

This is case is still under investigation, and we will work to provide you updates as they become available.

