Thursday’s Forecast

Intense heat again today. The heat dome shrinks by the weekend, helping to improving our rain chances.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Intense heat again today, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index up to 112. Stay safe indoors with AC and stay hydrated. Limited to no rainfall until Friday. But, improving rain chances into the weekend with a stalling front from the north. Tropical Storm Don remains far from the U.S. mainland out in the Atlantic. And the NHC is tracking a disturbance near Africa coast with a low chance to become a depression or storm as of early Thursday. The next available name on the list is Emily. The peak of Hurricane Season will arrive within the next eight weeks.

