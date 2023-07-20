Pascagoula-Gautier students return to school on new modified calendar

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - School is back in session for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District, and while it may seem early to some, the district is one of nine in the state following a modified calendar this year.

Students and teachers at Central Elementary are ready to put in the work to defend their school’s A-rating from the Mississippi Department of Education.

Most teachers and staff were decked out in sparkly attire on Thursday for their first day.

“What we do well at Central, we have our high academic standards, but we also bring the fun,” Callie Randle told WLOX.

Randle has worked for the district for more than 20 years. All elementary students will visit her library class for lessons once a week.

“I think the schedule’s going to be really, really beneficial for students and teachers,” she said.

Randle is referring to the district’s new flexible school calendar.

“We’re excited about our new schedule,” Principal Angela Burch said. “We can’t wait to see the benefits that it will bring.”

Teachers and students will still go to school for 180 days, but they’re broken up into four segments.

Following nine weeks, or 45 weekdays, of academics, they’ll have two weeks off.

Those two weeks are designated as a break or catch-up time for any students needing a little extra help.

“This is my first time, so I’m really trying to get used to it,” 4th grader Marcus Dudley said. “I think it’s going to be very great, so all the students don’t have to be overworked and stuff like that, so they won’t feel overwhelmed or anything.”

The district-wide theme this year is, “learners today, leaders tomorrow”.

“The first day has been awesome,” Principal Burch said. “Our students came in like they have been here all the time, following our rules and expectations.”

Dudley added, “I’m very excited about all the new people and this new school year, and I feel like all the new people coming to Central, they can see what all the fun is about at Central. I’ve noticed that my teacher is very sweet, and she’s new, and she is, she’s basically like the teacher that like I’ve always wanted.”

The first break for Pascagoula-Gautier students is September 25 to October 9.

