One person injured following crash on I-110 S at Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is moderately injured following a crash on I-110 Thursday.

According to a press release sent out by Biloxi PD, officers were dispatched around 1:43 p.m. Further investigation found the vehicle had been traveling south on I-110 when it struck the concrete wall, causing it to cross over the westbound lanes of Highway 90 and flip into eastbound lanes.

Members of the Biloxi Fire Department extricated the driver from the crashed vehicle and AMR transported them to the nearest hospital to be treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. All lanes of Highway 90 have since ben reopened.

