WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

ONE MONTH LATER: Tornado recovery still slow in Moss Point, but there are signs of hope

It has been one month since an EF-2 Tornado hit Moss Point and recovery efforts are still ongoing.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A month after an EF-2 tornado ravaged Moss Point, the city is still knee deep in recovery efforts. Eighty-nine homes were damaged in the storm. Many of them are beyond repair, including a residence under demolition off Main Street.

“This was one of the main points of impact. Things were scatted everywhere on this property,” said Jim Thomas, the owner of Tri-Star Demolition.

Many of the tornado damaged homes in Moss Point are beyond repair, including this residence...
Many of the tornado damaged homes in Moss Point are beyond repair, including this residence under demolition off Main Street.(WLOX)

WLOX News asked him about the conversations he’s had with the residents whose homes are beyond repair.

“It’s sad, it’s honestly sad,” he said. “For as long as this tornado was on the ground, it did a lot of damage. There’s a lot of people out here that are grabbing at straws to figure out what they’re going to do with their lives. It’s put a lot of people in hardship.”

Thomas is donating his services to some of the people impacted the most, with the least to give.

“I’m trying to donate my work and anybody that can donate to people here, I’m sure they would be more than grateful,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents are able to move back in their homes, like Gladys Douglas. Her landlord replaced the roof, ceiling and floors in much of her rented home. Like many in Moss Point, the landlord did not have the proper insurance coverage for tornado damage, so the repairs were paid for out of pocket.

Douglas told WLOX News she feels very fortunate.

“I’m lucky to have things left, some people don’t have any. I’m blessed,” she said.

With the announcement that FEMA funds are not coming to Moss Point, Douglas is frustrated.

“Why not help these people versus going by what the numbers say? You have to have sense to know that these people are elderly and don’t have anywhere to go. Most are on fixed income,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer to help rebuild the River City of Moss Point, the phone number for its Volunteer Center is (228) 990-4222.

It caused millions of dollars in damage to the city.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Woolmarket causes congestion

Latest News

With a massive heatwave intensifying across the U.S and throughout the Gulf Coast, the battle...
Intense heatwave taking a toll on mechanics in South Mississippi
Moss Point City Alderman Wayne Lennep says a resident named Bradley Turner immediately jumped...
Moss Point man helps rescue wrecked driver in Pascagoula River
Biloxi’s mayor is taking sides in a standoff of sorts between Secretary of State Michael Watson...
Biloxi Mayor Gilich backs AG Fitch in letter regarding “Michael Watson’s erroneous view of the law”
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch