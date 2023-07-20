ONE MONTH LATER: Tornado recovery still slow in Moss Point, but there are signs of hope

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A month after an EF-2 tornado ravaged Moss Point, the city is still knee deep in recovery efforts. Eighty-nine homes were damaged in the storm. Many of them are beyond repair, including a residence under demolition off Main Street.

“This was one of the main points of impact. Things were scatted everywhere on this property,” said Jim Thomas, the owner of Tri-Star Demolition.

Many of the tornado damaged homes in Moss Point are beyond repair, including this residence under demolition off Main Street. (WLOX)

WLOX News asked him about the conversations he’s had with the residents whose homes are beyond repair.

“It’s sad, it’s honestly sad,” he said. “For as long as this tornado was on the ground, it did a lot of damage. There’s a lot of people out here that are grabbing at straws to figure out what they’re going to do with their lives. It’s put a lot of people in hardship.”

Thomas is donating his services to some of the people impacted the most, with the least to give.

“I’m trying to donate my work and anybody that can donate to people here, I’m sure they would be more than grateful,” he said.

One month later the cleanup continues in Moss Point. An EF 2 tornado hit the city on June 19th. pic.twitter.com/bb9ybq5JYe — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile, some residents are able to move back in their homes, like Gladys Douglas. Her landlord replaced the roof, ceiling and floors in much of her rented home. Like many in Moss Point, the landlord did not have the proper insurance coverage for tornado damage, so the repairs were paid for out of pocket.

Douglas told WLOX News she feels very fortunate.

“I’m lucky to have things left, some people don’t have any. I’m blessed,” she said.

With the announcement that FEMA funds are not coming to Moss Point, Douglas is frustrated.

“Why not help these people versus going by what the numbers say? You have to have sense to know that these people are elderly and don’t have anywhere to go. Most are on fixed income,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer to help rebuild the River City of Moss Point, the phone number for its Volunteer Center is (228) 990-4222.

It caused millions of dollars in damage to the city.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.