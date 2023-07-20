WLOX Careers
New tech, big investments announced at Hancock Chamber meeting

Big tech and cutting-edge aerospace technology are among the announcements made during the Hancock Chamber's mid-year meeting at the Hollywood Casino.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big tech and cutting-edge aerospace technology are among the announcements made during the Hancock Chamber’s mid-year meeting at the Hollywood Casino on Thursday.

A multimillion-dollar production facility and the largest unmanned aircraft in the world are the two major developments coming from the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission.

“We’re welcoming Point Eight Power out of Louisiana to Hancock County,” said Blaine LaFontaine, Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission CEO. “Our commission has worked on acquiring a 72-thousand sq. foot production facility that’s been vacant for 10 years.”

Point Eight Power is making a big investment to open up shop at Port Bienville.

“$7.75 million in the facility and create 78 jobs over the next five years,” said LaFontaine. “We’re excited. It matches a lot of our current industry clusters.”

Hancock County also continues attracting cutting-edge aerospace technology.

“We just executed a ground lease to bring Skydweller Aero Inc. based in Oklahoma City,” LaFontaine added. “They’re bringing the largest unmanned aircraft in the world to do presentation and test operations here at Stennis International Airport and hopefully look at an option to base those operations and high-tech jobs in Hancock County over the next several years.”

The Hancock Chamber of Commerce also presented the news of a $100,000 grant from Mississippi Power to launch a Highway 90 façade improvement program and a $10,000 check from Coast Electric to build a new business and community resource center.

Executive director Tish Williams says keeping the word “new” in the chamber’s vocabulary is essential.

“Everything is new,” said Williams. “We have a new office, new staff people, new software management system, new membership with Siscion to help connect with story tellers to promote the wonderful assets in Hancock County.”

A job fair for the new Point Eight Power production facility will be announced in the coming weeks.

