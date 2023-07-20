WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns

FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.(WGAL via CNN Newsource, file)
By WGAL Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts were at their lowest when schools were shut down during the pandemic.

Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the study Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Data was analyzed from more than 73,000 emergency department visits and hospitalizations between 2016 and 2021.

Teen suicidality incidents include those of self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The authors found the number of incidents increased nationally between 2016 and 2019, but they fell when school systems were basically shut down across the country in 2020.

When classes returned in 2021 the rate not only rebounded, it increased beyond what was expected.

Researchers believe interventions during the peak months of April and October could help protect against seasonal increases.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.
17-year-old charged with shooting 13-year-old in Gautier
Traffic Alert (generic)
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Woolmarket causes congestion
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch

Latest News

Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's...
Women’s World Cup security heightened ahead of opening match following deadly shooting in Auckland
FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on...
RFK Jr. will testify at House hearing over online censorship
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US says North Korea has not responded to attempts to discuss American soldier who ran across border
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman kills 2 in New Zealand before Women’s World Cup starts in what officials call an isolated act