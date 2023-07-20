WLOX Careers
New boardwalk and loop trail opens in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway said the new attraction will show off the rich nature of the city.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new boardwalk and loop trail is now open in Ocean Springs.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and Land Trust for the Mississippi Coastal Plain (LTMCP) partnered to restore and increase awareness for the Old Fort Bayou Blueway.

While doing so, they worked on The Overlook, a loop trail located behind the Intel Condos on Bienville Boulevard.

“This boardwalk that we just walked is a portion of the project. There is a blueway extension, some watershed planning, and some outdoor education that is all part of this one grant,” LTMCP Executive Director, Sara Guice said.

Since 2019, both programs have been working on restoring the land.

“The old Fort watershed is important for this part of the state. With the Clean Water Act Nonpoint Source, Nonregulatory Program, we can provide funding to preserve property for the protection of water quality,” MDEQ Executive Director, Chris Wells said.

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway said the new attraction will show off the rich nature of the city.

“I think the residents of Ocean Springs are going to like it. It really brings you close to nature, which is what I know they wanted to achieve. The look from the overlook and walk bridge across the marsh are neat,” Holloway said.

The trail also has a kayak launch area, a marsh overlook, and public parking is available on-site.

The new trail is behind the Inlet Condos on Bienville Boulevard.

