Intense heatwave taking a toll on mechanics in South Mississippi

With a massive heatwave intensifying across the U.S and throughout the Gulf Coast, the battle to remain cool has become harder than ever(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a massive heatwave intensifying across the U.S. and throughout the Gulf Coast, the battle to remain cool has become harder than ever.

The heat-related health risks are debilitating for those who make a living working outside in the abnormally hot weather, much like car mechanics.

Biloxi-based technician Wayne Reinhart of David Poulus Tire & Auto Lead Tech says the job he’s done for thirty years has become nearly unbearable.

“It just gets outright miserable,” says Reinhart. “At times, it gets to a point where you just sweating so much. Then you start getting headaches and getting confused. When you start getting to that point, you know you need to go and sit down and cool down some.”

According to Reinhart, more and more customers are getting their vehicles checked for overheated engines.

“It’s taking its toll on a lot of cooling systems with the higher temperatures with motors that are running warmer with all the heat,” says Reinhart. “We’ve been getting burst hoses, cracked radiators from where the pressures built up on older systems.

Two miles down the road, the Classy Chassis Car Wash team is dealing with the same heat-related struggles. The shop’s manager, Landon Taylor, says his top priority is keeping the staff hydrated.

“We’ve got five-gallon buckets of Gatorade and ice water outside,” says Taylor. “We’ve got fans out front. We ask the guys, Do you stay hydrated or cool down whenever necessary? " We want to make sure that nobody gets too hot outside because it’s scorching heat.”

Taylor says, thankfully, none of his workers have dealt with heat exhaustion thus far.

Another heat advisory has been issued for tomorrow. For more updates, head to your WLOX Weather app.

