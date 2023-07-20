WLOX Careers
D’iberville Police partner with Homeland Security Investigations

By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Homeland Security Investigations announced a multi-state partnership to combat theft in retail shopping stores.

The Organized Retail Crime Alliance includes federal, state, and local agencies that investigate reports of crime from state to state.

In Mississippi, D’iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles said 90 shoplifting-related arrests were made in the last month.

“Every business here in the City of D’iberville has a direct contract with our retail crime officers. Those crime officers are in charge of taking their reports, investigating their crimes, and that’s every business in the city.” said Nobles.”As we partner with Homeland Security, to collaborate with maybe something they’ve seen in their cities and states that we can work together to prevent in our area.”

Chief Noble said two crime retail officers are assigned to all businesses in the Promenade shopping center.

According to D’iberville Police, so far, over $8,000 has been recovered.

Other states included in the partnership are Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama.

