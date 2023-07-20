WLOX Careers
Brandon native and former Mississippi State Bulldog signs deal with New York Mets

Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases with his second home run of the...
Mississippi State outfielder Kellum Clark (11) jogs the bases with his second home run of the game during an NCAA baseball game against Virginia Military Institute on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Brandon High School and Mississippi State Bulldog signed his first professional MLB contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Kellum Clark, who was a member of the 2021 College World Series-winning MSU squad, was drafted in the 20th Round (the 606th overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft a week ago by the Mets.

Clark played for Mississippi State from 2021-2023, recording a batting average of .270, 126 hits, 30 home runs, and 88 RBIs in three seasons in Starkville.

The Brandon native played at Jackson Academy for three years before playing his final two high school seasons as a member of the Brandon High School Bulldogs Varsity baseball team.

His younger brother KK, who plays baseball for Brandon High School, signed to play for the MSU Bulldogs on November 9, 2022, and will join Mississippi State next season as a pitcher/infielder.

