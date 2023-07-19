WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
Gulfport School District aims for inclusion and rigor this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies