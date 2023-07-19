Wednesday’s Forecast

Get ready to beat the heat! The heat is intensifying beyond our usual July temperatures. Today, we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 90s, and to make matters worse, the heat index could soar as high as 112, posing potential dangers. Stay cool and safe by seeking shade or staying indoors with air conditioning. Hydration is crucial, so make sure to drink plenty of water to prevent heat-related illnesses. Rainfall will be scarce through Friday, with hardly any wet weather expected. However, as we head into the weekend and early next week, our chances of rain improve as a stalling front approaches from the north. In the tropics, there’s good news as Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic is forecasted to remain far away from the U.S. mainland for the next five days. Additionally, the National Hurricane Center currently reports no other areas of development as of early Tuesday. Remember, hurricane season typically reaches its peak annual activity in September. Stay tuned for further updates, and stay cool and safe during this heatwave.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.