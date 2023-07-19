WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 east near Woolmarket causes congestion

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 in Harrison County is causing congestion early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before Woolmarket Exit 41. The crash happened around 8 a.m.

We’re not yet sure if there are any injuries or fatalities. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

Avoid the area if possible. If you must travel in the area, you’re urged to use caution.

