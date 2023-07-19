Popp’s Ferry Road extension plan in review stage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At Wednesday’s Breakfast with the Mayor event, the main question asked was, “What can we do with Popp’s Ferry Road?”

Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich says his top agenda item is getting the $27 extension up and running as far as the next steps are concerned.

“That’s the number one priority,” Gilich said. “That’s a big thing, and we’ve been working on it a while.”

The goal is to extend Popp’s Ferry from US 90 North to become a state highway and move forward with plans to redo the malfunctioning Popp’s Ferry Bridge.

“We can’t have that bridge break. It doesn’t matter about the surface if no one’s moving on it,” Gilich added.

Right now, the plan is in the review process.

“There are maybe three more weeks on that review,” he said. “When that happens, we’ll have all of our Corps of Engineers permits.”

He says when that’s approved, they can start the bidding process.

“When it really got hot the other day, it was stuck for two hours. We got a couple of phone calls on that.”

Gilich also talked about other Biloxi projects, including field turf upgrades at the AJ Holloway Sports Complex and a future dredging project for Keegan Bayou.

