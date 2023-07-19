WLOX Careers
Moss Point school district gives away 800 bookbags in back to school rally

The annual Back to School Rally focuses on the message, students are the future of our community.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”It helps out a whole lot. I mean a whole lot. It helps me get their stuff,” said Sallie Abston, a Moss Point parent.

Despite the exhausting heat waves, Moss Point families waited nearly 30 minutes at the Jerry Alexander Stadium to get a bookbag and fill it with school supplies.

The annual Back to School Rally focuses on the message that students are the future of our community.

Superintendent Dr. Oswago Harper said the giveaway wouldn’t be possible without donors.

“We have people reaching out since the beginning of the summer just to be able to provide resources for our children. So, big partnerships with the community members and extremely excited that we can put supplies in our children’s hands so that on day one they’re equipped with everything that they need,” said Harper.

Gabriel Abston came with his mom and brother. He’s checking his bag twice to make sure he’s ready for class on Thursday.

“Composition folders, markers, pencils. Paper is the most important, pencils, colors, books, and a backpack,” said Abston.

Brianna Harvey is reviewing lists for all of her children.

“I have a kindergarten, to first grade to head start. Basically, it’s easy for me to get the supplies here. So if you’re missing something, you can get it from here,” said Harvey, a Moss Point parent.

“This is for people who got it and don’t got it. You know what I mean. It’s like they’re giving back to us,” said Meia Durden, an MPSD student.

In June, the stadium sustained damages from the EF-2 tornado. Harper said repairs are on the way.

“We have our maintenance team, our construction team, and we had an adjustors on site, engineers on site. Work is doable. It’ll be a stretch, but we’re confident we’ll be able to have our first football game,” said Harper.

In 2022, the Back to School Rally provided 668 students with backpacks for the school year. This year 800 were distributed.

“I feel so good getting this stuff. It’s amazing thank y’all,” said Abston.

The Moss Point School District begins the 2023-2024 school year on Thursday.

