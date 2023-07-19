WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.(Source: Yarmouth Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A 36-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged after police say a woman caught him hiding under a coat in the back seat of her car.

A Yarmouth Police officer spotted a woman who appeared to be scared on the side of the highway around 1 a.m. Monday.

The woman told the officer she was startled when she realized a man was in the back seat of her car with a coat over his head. She told police she didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary when she was leaving a friend’s house that night.

After she began driving, a light came on inside the woman’s car, and when she looked in the back seat, she saw the man.

Authorities say she was so frightened, she started driving erratically, and the man fell out of an open rear door of the car.

Following an investigation, police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $720 million after no winner Tuesday
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent about its apparent detention of the US soldier who bolted across the border
The Macrossan School of Irish Dance opened in 2001.
Macrossan School of Irish Dance performs in Ocean Springs
The annual Back to School Rally focuses on the message, students are the future of our community.
Moss Point school district gives away 800 bookbags in back to school rally