Macrossan School of Irish Dance performs in Ocean Springs

The Macrossan School of Irish Dance opened in 2001.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Macrossan School of Irish Dance hosted a dance performance in Ocean Springs. Dozens of friends and families gathered at the Ocean Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.

The talented group of young women showcased variations of traditional Irish jigs, reels, and Céilí led by company founder and instructor, Julie Black. Following the performance, Black hosted a session on the art of Irish dancing for those in attendance.

“Irish dancing sort of has a very unique format, and that it’s sort of a rigid style of shoulders back, arms down, feet turned out and crossed over,” says Black. “So, it’s got to be that way, and there’s no room for self-interpretation. I just think it’s a very strict way, but it’s a very beautiful art form.”

Black opened the dance program in 2001 and now offers classes in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama. Championship dancer, Hannah Fritz has been enrolled in the school for fifteen years.

“This is something that I’ve been doing all of my childhood pretty much and it’s really important to South Mississippi because it offers education in the arts,” says Fritz. It’s another aspect of culture and continuing culture that enriches people’s childhoods.”

Like many girls who’ve been a part of the dynamic program, Fritz says it gives you an experience you won’t find anywhere else.

“In Irish dancing allows us to connect with dancers from any four corners of the world and come together for competition and dance to the same music in the same timing,” says Fritz. “There’s just than sense of community and tradition held throughout the dance, which is definitely my favorite part.”

You can find more information about the Macrossan School of Irish Dance on the company’s Facebook page.

