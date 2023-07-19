Council green lights GCRF wish list, approves land purchasing for Interconnecting Gulfport project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport City Council had a number of hot topics on its Tuesday agenda Tuesday. Among them, Gulf Coast Restoration Fund projects, the Interconnecting Gulfport project, and mobile food truck vendors.

Cities and counties need to submit a GCRF project list to the state by the end of July. Gulfport has a list of 19 items ranging from road widening and sidewalks, to sports complexes and pickleball courts. You can read over the full list here: https://bit.ly/3PYqFOu

Councilmember R. Lee Flowers took issue with the long list, claiming that state leaders told him that local governments only need to submit the most important projects that need to get done. It’s an issue the city ran into last year, when state leaders contacted Mayor Billy Hewes’ office to narrow down the list to three items.

Despite that, council members voted to approve the project list with the intention of working with the mayor’s office to narrow down the scope at a later date.

“We are just one of many municipalities and local governments that will be loading into this portal,” said Gulfport Chief Administrative Officer Leonard Papania. “There will be a process where you have to parcel down and identify those most important to the city. The city council expressed a lot of interest in wanting to be a part of that and we’ll have a forthcoming meeting to really make that identification of projects we want to go forward with in Gulfport.”

Council members also voted to approve land purchasing, or eminent domain, for property needed in the Interconnecting Gulfport project. The multi-million dollar road work will connect Gulfport from North I-10 to South I-10 by way of Daniel Boulevard, located just south of Sam’s Club. The road will connect to Gulfport Premium Outlets and Canal Road.

Many residents who live in the area where the work will happen have been critical of the project, claiming that current flooding issues will only be worsened by the development. Despite that, the land purchase was approved.

“You heard some council members express concerns there could be delays,” said Papania. “You continue moving that project forward and then as you encounter issues, you deal with them. But you don’t stop a project anticipating what you don’t know.”

City council members tabled an ordinance that would establish laws on the books for mobile food trucks. Currently, the food vendors are allowed at private events, like those at Jones Park, but cannot set up shop in the city. The ordinance would establish a permit process and designated areas for food trucks to operate.

Council members questioned the wording of the ordinance and want clearer definitions before moving forward.

