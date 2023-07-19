WLOX Careers
17-year-old Gautier shooting suspect arrested

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.
The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.
By L.A. Clark
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Gautier Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old gunshot victim at the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.

17-year-old Marcus Williams has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

