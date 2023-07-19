17-year-old Gautier shooting suspect arrested

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, Gautier Police responded to reports of a 13-year-old gunshot victim at the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Springridge Road in Gautier.

17-year-old Marcus Williams has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Gautier Police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

