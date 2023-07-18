Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD announces one person is dead after a fatal accident on Monday on Popp’s Ferry Road near Iron Horse Drive.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms the victim was 20-year-old Kameron Moffett from Biloxi.

According to a press release, first responders were dispatched to the area around 12:34 p.m. Moffett, traveling westbound on Popp’s Ferry, collided with another vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Moffett would succumb to his injuries at the hospital, according to Switzer.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Biloxi PD Traffic Unit. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Biloxi PD at 228-392-0641.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.