WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road

No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD announces one person is dead after a fatal accident on Monday on Popp’s Ferry Road near Iron Horse Drive.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms the victim was 20-year-old Kameron Moffett from Biloxi.

According to a press release, first responders were dispatched to the area around 12:34 p.m. Moffett, traveling westbound on Popp’s Ferry, collided with another vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Moffett would succumb to his injuries at the hospital, according to Switzer.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Biloxi PD Traffic Unit. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Biloxi PD at 228-392-0641.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is...
Flea Market at Menge feeling impact of I-10 overpass closure
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the scene is near 10501 Presleys Outing Road...
Jackson Co. first responders search for small child in possible drowning
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast