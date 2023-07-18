U.S. Corps of Engineering to hold meeting discussing improvements to neighborhood levee

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Corps of Engineering is set to have an important meeting Tuesday. That meeting will address the need for improving a levee in the Forest Heights community to prevent severe flooding for residents.

“The kids can’t get to school, they can’t get to doctors’ appointments or pharmacies,” said Councilwoman Hines. “It is important that this levee is going to meet the FEMA standards. When we meet them, we can afford the flood insurance in the area.”

Councilwoman Elle Holmes-Hines has been fighting to help those in the neighborhood for years. She received 15 million dollars from Senator Roger Wicker in 2021 to help with the project.

“We knew it was going to take money to make this work and we knew it had to be congressional money,” said Councilwoman Hines.

Councilwoman Hines says the neighborhood originally had a levee before being annexed but is in desperate need of a new one to protect residents.

“There has been too much overdevelopment, too many wetlands have been destroyed and when you put that much pressure over an area in a turkey creek basin that’s dependent on wetlands, you will have what we have,” said Councilwoman Hines.

Residents like Larry Lott say water makes its way up to his house when his street floods but can also enter his house during major storms like Hurricane Katrina.

“I probably took 20 people out of the neighborhood, and we had to exit through the field,” said Lott.

Lott along with the councilwoman both want to make sure the corps can do everything in their power to prevent another severe flooding.

“We want y’all to protect our homes and stop the flooding,” said Lott. “There has to be a way to stop it.”

“We have the same thing that everyone else wants,” said Councilwoman Hines. “We want to live in our homes in safety and peace without being impeded by so much stormwater runoff and flooding.”

The meeting will take place at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Councilwoman Hines is asking those in the Forest Heights neighborhood to come and make sure their voices are heard.

