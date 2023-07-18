WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Get ready for a swelteringly hot Tuesday across parts of South Mississippi. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with a dangerous heat index of 107 to 112 possible. Keep cool by taking breaks in the shade or the air conditioning. And remember to drink plenty of water to stave off heat-related illness. Hardly any rain is expected through Friday. We’ll see better rain chances this weekend into early next week as a stalling front approaches from the north. In the tropics, Don in the Atlantic will continue to stay far away from the U.S. mainland for the next seven days and there are no other areas of development being watched by the National Hurricane Center as of early Tuesday. Hurricane season typically reaches peak annual activity in September.

