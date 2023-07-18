WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a toddler was found in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Rescuers have been desperately searching for the child for hours.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
Victim identified after fatal motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is...
Flea Market at Menge feeling impact of I-10 overpass closure
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday

Latest News

The district held its convocation on Tuesday, with an auditorium full of glow sticks...
Gulfport School District shoots for inclusion and rigor this year
WLOX Chief Meteorologist Carrie Duncan shares her mental health journey through the stress of...
Accepting Imperfections: Carrie Duncan shares her mental health journey
Secretary of State Michael Watson says Attorney General Lynn Fitch ghosted him when he asked...
Secretary of State Michael Watson says AG Lynn Fitch’s failure to enforce tidelands leases is costing taxpayers
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement