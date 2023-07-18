Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a toddler was found in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Rescuers have been desperately searching for the child for hours.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

