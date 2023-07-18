Ocean Springs requesting millions in Gulf Coast restoration funds

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Big changes could be on the way for Front Beach and City Hall in Ocean Springs. City leaders are reviewing several multi-million dollar projects.

“This building has a lot of traffic. Typically, a city hall would not have a lot of traffic in and out,” said Holloway.

After decades of sitting on Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs city leaders are planning to expand.

Mayor Kenny Holloway said board members will vote to request aid from Gulf Coast Restoration Funds. The city requests that the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund cover 80% of the costs.

“This location where we’re standing is the old library. It has several flaws to it at this point. It’s just a good opportunity to upgrade our facilities and get something that’s more up-to-date safer, and gives us some cohesiveness within the departments,” said Holloways.

The project’s construction is worth six million dollars. $4.8 million from the GCRF, and $1.2 million will be covered by the city.

He believes this can serve as a location to accommodate city departments.

“With the water department, people are in and out trying to pay bills and take care of business. Cory Hall needs to be more administrative. A new board room, better acoustics,” said Holloway.

The current building would become a city hall annex, and the new city hall headquarters would be built next door.

“We’re going to work with an architect and come up with something that architecturally fits with downtown. We’re not city hall from here. This building will stay,” said Holloway.

Also on the list is a $19 million project just a mile down the road, the Front Beach Event Space and Marina.

Holloway is aiming for Gulf Coast Restoration Funds, GOMESA, and Tidelands grants to fund the development.

“Currently, we’re waiting on the Corps of Engineers approval, Department of Marine Resources approval,” said Holloway.

A transient boat slip, public restrooms, and golf cart rentals are just a few items included in the layout.

“Corps of Engineers, once we get their approval, we’ll be able to do the bulkhead and start working on the site itself. We get the DMR, and we’ll start working on the parking lot,” said Holloway.

Holloway said the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund application paperwork is due by July 31.

