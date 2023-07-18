Mississippi State football at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - The SEC Football Media Days continued in Nashville Tuesday, and Mississippi State football had its time in front of the media Tuesday afternoon.

Representing the Bulldogs were first year head coach Zach Arnett, senior quarterback Will Rogers, senior running back Jo’Quavious ‘Woody’ Marks, and graduate defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy.

Arnett is the youngest head coach in the SEC season. However, he has been with the Mississippi State program since 2020, and learned under the late Mike Leach for those years. So far, his transition from defensive coordinator to head coach has been a smooth one.

“He’s coming with the fire, he’s just bringing everything that he has brought with the defense,” Marks said. “They’re a good defense. He’s bringing that to the head coaching and spreading it all over the field.”

Arnett said the most important part to having success in year one is how well the team is prepared.

“We’ve got to go to work,” he said. “Obviously, players have been working all year, with strength and conditioning, running, spring practice. We’re ready to kick off training camp, you only get so many practices before your first game. We’ve got to go to work, we’ve got to maximize every day, so we can become the best team we can be, the best player they can be. Obviously, the best way to improve the team is improve yourself as a player.”

Another key to the Bulldog program as a whole is the state of Mississippi. 59 players on the 2023 roster are from Mississippi or played junior college ball in the Magnolia State.

“Mississippi has been a proven producer of elite talent for a long time, and long, long time, right?” Arnett said. “So, obviously it starts at home. We’re looking at every high school, every junior college, try to outwork everyone and build deeper relationships, so we can keep the best players in our state coming to Mississippi State.”

Arnett is confident in being able to recruit at such a high level in the state because of the track record of the school and program.

“Everything is availble to the young men who come to our program. You can compete and win at the highest level in all of college athletics, you receive a world-class education, and you can turn your dreams into a reality,” he said. “Just ask Dak Prescott, Chris Jones, Fletcher Cox, Jeffery Simmons, Darius Slay, Charles Cross, Emmanuel Forbes.”

One local player who is important to the team running smoothly is quarterback and Brandon High School graduate Will Rogers, who has established himself as one of the best QBs in SEC history. Rogers currently holds multiple school and conference passing records, and is less than 3,000 yards from becoming the all-time SEC passing leader.

“Best thing about Will, all he cares about is doing the best thing for the team to win football games,” Arnett said. “I think if I’m correct, he’s six wins away from tying the record for starting quarterbacks in school history, wins as a starter, I think he’s six away. I guarantee you that’s the record he cares most about breaking.”

Arnett and the Bulldogs take the field for the first time on September 2, hosting Southeastern Louisiana at Davis Wade Stadium.

