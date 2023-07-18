WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings, and working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
One dead following motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is...
Flea Market at Menge feeling impact of I-10 overpass closure
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
The American detained in North Korea after crossing the border was a US soldier, officials tell AP
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast
A video shared by Thurman Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw...
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong