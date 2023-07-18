Gulfport School District shoots for inclusion and rigor this year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a glowing start to the year for the Gulfport School District.

The district held its convocation on Tuesday, with an auditorium full of glow sticks representing the different student segments they’re focused on this year.

The overall theme is inclusion and rigor. Inclusion of all students in the overall learning process and the rigor of getting everyone to perform on par or higher.

“Students will achieve what you ask of them, so if you push them harder, they will achieve a whole lot more,” said Jack Cordray, Gulfport High instructor.

When it comes to the roadmap for negotiating the so-called flexible schedule, Gulfport’s made that journey before. This is the third year they’ve adopted the schedule where students go to class 45 days on two weeks off throughout the year.

“It’s great for the students, and it’s great for the teachers,” Cordray added.

It’s also a new beginning for Gulfport High Admirals basketball coach Steven Hesser, who comes to the Magnolia State from Missouri.

“Coaches use different terms, but at the end of the day, it all means the same thing. That’s what coaches do, and that’s what we do in the classroom. You coach students,” Hesser said.

After three years of a flexible schedule, these teachers and administrators are ready for a somewhat early start this week.

“We get that little break after nine weeks, and we come back recharged and just get rolling again,” Cordray said.

The district’s 6th and 9th graders go back to class this Thursday, while the rest of Gulfport’s students have their first day of class on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.