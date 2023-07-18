Blazing hot this week

The heat will be relentless this week! High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could be higher than 110 at times, and we’ll be under a Heat Advisory through the early evening. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the A/C if you’re going to spend much time outside. Hardly any rain is expected.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll only cool down into the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will stay incredibly hot. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. Some inland towns may reach 100! The high humidity will make it feel even warmer. Only a few isolated showers will be possible. Many of us will stay dry.

A few more showers and storms are possible by Saturday. It’s still going to be hot with highs in the mid 90s. High temperatures will drop into the low 90s by Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by the end of the weekend.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.