Wrestling legend Max Murin hosts camp in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Very few athletes can say they’ve trained with one of the best in their respective sports. A group of wrestlers from across the Gulf Coast can now say they have.

Two-time NCAA All-American wrestler Max Murin made his way to Vancleave High School with his goal to grow the athletes’ passion and help them develop new skills.

“I’m trying to grow the sport of wrestling,” Murin said. “Mississippi wrestling is a new sport down here. It’s only been a sport for two years, and they’re working on trying to make it a sanctioned sport. So I’m trying to grow wrestling, get as many kids at this camp as possible, and show what I’ve learned. I was super blessed, had some really good coaches at Pennsylvania and at Iowa, so I’m just trying to give back to the sport, grow wrestling, and spread it as far as we can.”

“The five-time NCAA qualifier was also a four-time academic All-American, a resume that the Vancleave state champs certainly admire.

“I was ready to take it in because he’s one of the greats, so I was just like, everything he does is going to be perfect,” Vancleave wrestling state champion Quinton Carroll said. “Just like watch everything he does, take details, take notes, and take it into my wrestling.”

It’s amazing,” fellow Bulldog state champion Maison Kleist said. “It’s great fundamentals and great learning, this is just a great opportunity to learn from one of the best.”

Murei has made it his goal to grow the sport of wrestling. The Iowa Hawkeye legend has spent this summer traveling the nation, teaching lessons he hopes resonate on and off the mat.

“I really stress working hard, working hard pays off,” Murin said. “Even if they don’t wrestle the next level in college, a lot of the lessons that they learn from the sport at a young age can make them better people in the workplace and just better people in general.”

Two more Vancleave wrestling state champions chimed in on their experience.

“Instantly off the bat, we’ve been going into stuff that I really like to do,” Cole Daugherty said. “The snap-downs we’ll be working on, that’s stuff I really like working on.”

“A camp like this can help propel us into the season,” Jordan Sherrod said. “We are getting used to wrestling really hard and sweating a lot. It’s been tough, not that I’m not used to it, but it’s fun.”

Mississippi wrestling is growing by the day. Both male and female wrestlers of all ages were in attendance to learn from Murin, making it clear that the popularity of the sport in the Magnolia State is trending in the right direction.

“It’s just really cool because you have all age groups here,” Kleist said. “We even have some people from other states here, so you even learn from them and their type of wrestling. So it’s just a big old melting pot, kind of.”

“It’s amazing,” Carroll added. “The stuff I’m going to take from him and carry on to wrestling is going to be, like, really major.”

“We have wrestlers of all ages, all levels here,” Murin said. “You just got to make adjustments, with the little kids it’s a little bit tougher, but you want to help them have a little more fun. I push the older kids trying to grow their passion for wrestling and just any way that can make them better at any level, I’m going to try to do that.”

