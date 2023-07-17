UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the old Broadwater Marina, and they’re doing just fine.

Saturday around 8:41 p.m., someone reported seeing a person jump into the water and never resurface. It happened near the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard, which is right across from the old Broadwater Marina. Although it’s no longer a functioning marina, fishermen and some homeless people often frequent the area.

Biloxi Patrol Officers, Biloxi Firefighters, and the Coast Guard all searched the water looking for a possible victim, and rumors spread that someone died. But no body was ever found.

Monday morning, Biloxi Police issued a follow up statement saying they learned on Sunday there was a person in the water the night before, and they were able to swim to safety shortly after jumping in the water. Officers later made contact with the swimmer and saw for themselves the person wasn’t injured.

