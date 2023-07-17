Pascagoula-Gautier School District preparing for new school year

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Are you all in? It’s a question posed to the teachers, staff, and administrators of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. That challenge came from guest speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez. Back in 2011, he spoke to the New York Giants about being all in, and they went on to win the Super Bowl.

So he gave out poker chips to everyone at Monday’s convocation for the district.

The guest speaker was Gian Paul Gonzalez, Who challenged the district to be “all in,” going into the school year. pic.twitter.com/Mji6uMgtxo — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 17, 2023

“We are all in and ready for a fantastic school year,” said Louise Smith, band director at Gautier Middle School and 2023 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

This year, Smith and her colleagues are marching to a different beat as the district goes to a flexible schedule, with 45 days on during a semester and then two weeks off.

“I am so excited about our new flex schedule and how that’s going to work for our kids. I think it’s better for students in general,” Smith added.

Classes get going in the district at the end of the week.

“I know we get to focus on instruction and give it our all like we always do, and the students get to absorb that information,” said Allison Webb, an instructor at Cherokee Elementary School. “Then we get the two weeks of rejuvenation and relaxation to reinforce those skills for the students who need it.”

They say they’ll be all in as they teach the learners today, how to become leaders tomorrow.

“All in means give it my all; maybe 110 percent? It’s not optional,” Webb added.

