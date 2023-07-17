WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Pascagoula-Gautier School District preparing for new school year

The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is getting ready to go all in preparing learners today, to become leaders tomorrow as a new school year approaches.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Are you all in? It’s a question posed to the teachers, staff, and administrators of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District. That challenge came from guest speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez. Back in 2011, he spoke to the New York Giants about being all in, and they went on to win the Super Bowl.

So he gave out poker chips to everyone at Monday’s convocation for the district.

“We are all in and ready for a fantastic school year,” said Louise Smith, band director at Gautier Middle School and 2023 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

This year, Smith and her colleagues are marching to a different beat as the district goes to a flexible schedule, with 45 days on during a semester and then two weeks off.

“I am so excited about our new flex schedule and how that’s going to work for our kids. I think it’s better for students in general,” Smith added.

Classes get going in the district at the end of the week.

“I know we get to focus on instruction and give it our all like we always do, and the students get to absorb that information,” said Allison Webb, an instructor at Cherokee Elementary School. “Then we get the two weeks of rejuvenation and relaxation to reinforce those skills for the students who need it.”

They say they’ll be all in as they teach the learners today, how to become leaders tomorrow.

“All in means give it my all; maybe 110 percent? It’s not optional,” Webb added.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Myrtle Waltman of Perkinston, George County
Missing George County woman found safely
Now that Sylus is a Junior World Champ, he wants to use his ability to inspire others to play...
Disc golf phenom from Gulfport makes waves at Junior World Championship in Illinois

Latest News

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, located inside Memorial Hospital Gulfport, serves...
Memorial Health partner adding beds to Gulfport rehab hospital
The Biloxi Police Department is preparing to host its 3rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy.
Biloxi Police taking applications for 3rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy
Sextortion cases are on the rise, but law enforcement often face challenges when it comes to...
Teens Targeted: Funding and resources remain a constant challenge as law enforcement tackles sextortion and internet crimes
Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer