One dead following motorcycle accident on Popp’s Ferry Road

No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.
No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim's identity is being withheld.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi PD announces one person is dead after a fatal accident on Monday on Popp’s Ferry Road near Iron Horse Drive.

According to a press release, first responders were dispatched to the area around 12:34 p.m. The motorcyclist, traveling westbound on Popp’s Ferry, collided with another vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Medical personnel with AMR responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, the motorcyclist would succumb to his injuries.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Biloxi PD Traffic Unit. No charges have been filed at this time, and the victim’s identity is being withheld.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Biloxi PD at 228-392-0641.

