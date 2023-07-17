Nonprofit ‘Together We Can Bridge the Gap’ gives away supplies to students

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - School is just around the corner for some students. One nonprofit organization in Pascagoula is trying to give them a proper head start.

The recreation center in Pascagoula was filled with families and their children looking to start off the school year with fresh school supplies.

“We had a bigger location to be able to serve more people,” said Moneeshea Dailey. “Last year we serviced over 200 families and as you can see this year, we’ve doubled that number. It’s been amazing.”

Dailey is a recent college graduate and is also the founder of a nonprofit called “Together We Can Bridge the Gap”.

Dailey and her family have always lent a helping hand in the community and decided to officially start their organization while in college.

“We got out here and decided to have a meeting to see if we want to actually do this bigger and we decided to brand it,” she said.

Dailey says this supply giveaway is her way of making sure those in her community have what they need to succeed, showing her appreciation to those who helped her.

“With my background from where I was raised, it always took a village to raise a child. And you actually understand the concept of that. Teachers are more than teachers. They are counselors, advisors, and mentors. So I try to stand as a replication of what I stand for in the community which is a teacher, counselor, advocate, substitute and role model.”

Moneeshea says her end goal for the foundation is to have a center to bring families together while making a positive impact in their children’s lives.

“Our youth have a major issue here because they don’t have a lot to do. And I’m trying to get in that position to provide these youth a place to go in a safe environment and hopefully drive down our crime rate . . . so we’re hoping in the near future we are able to get this established to get it going and running so we can have a safe environment for the children and have families come seven days a week.”

Dailey says their next event will be a Christmas extravaganza coming in December.

