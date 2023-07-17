WLOX Careers
Monthly medical cannabis drive guides patients through approval process

A group of medical marijuana vendors is trying to make the process of getting medical cannabis easier.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT
A group of medical marijuana vendors is trying to make the process of getting medical cannabis easier. In doing so, the group is now hosting a monthly "South Mississippi Medical Cannabis Patient Drive."

At this drive, people seeking credentials can sign up to consult with a doctor and have their paperwork submitted on-site by the end of their visit.

Nurse practitioner Kasey Privett says approvals are happening faster than before. She says some patients are even getting approved for a card on the same day.

“I try to make it an easygoing process,” said Privett. “I’m going to see how they are currently managing their condition, see what their goal is with using the cannabis, are they wanting to reduce some of their pharmaceutical and we can get a goal in place. Then, we will see the patient again in six months to see how they are doing with the cannabis treatment.”

The monthly event takes place at Blue Lotus Creation in Biloxi.

