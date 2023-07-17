WLOX Careers
Monday’s Forecast

A hot summer day is on the way. Plan on high temperatures in the hot 90s with a heat index of about 100 to 107.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A hot summer day is on the way. Plan on high temperatures in the hot 90s with a heat index of about 100 to 107. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times. This week’s weather pattern appears to be trending hotter and less wet for Coastal Mississippi. In the tropics, the Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet. Don is still out in the Atlantic, posing no threat to the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season peaks in September.

