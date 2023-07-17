WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Mississippi man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in burned trailer

(MGN)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITAWAMBA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities charged a man with capital murder in the death of his mother in Itawamba County.

Deputies responded Friday, July 14, to a home on Brown Road where they found the burned remains of a mobile home and two cars.

No one had reported the fire to 911.

They found the body of Flora Walden inside the mobile home, according to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the arrest of her son, William Walden, who also lived there.

William Walden was out of prison on early release at the time of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office. He will remain in jail pending trial.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
Myrtle Waltman of Perkinston, George County
Missing George County woman found safely
Now that Sylus is a Junior World Champ, he wants to use his ability to inspire others to play...
Disc golf phenom from Gulfport makes waves at Junior World Championship in Illinois
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene

Latest News

Sextortion cases are on the rise, but law enforcement often face challenges when it comes to...
Teens Targeted: Funding and resources remain a constant challenge as law enforcement tackles sextortion and internet crimes
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den