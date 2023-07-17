WLOX Careers
Military mom returns home early from overseas, surprises daughter at final softball game

One military mom returned home from the Ukraine to surprise her daughter at her final softball game of the season. (Source: WFIE)
By A’Leeyah Ponder and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – One military mom returned home from overseas to surprise her daughter at her final softball game of the season.

Jessica Kayrouz serves in in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Ukraine more than a year ago.

Kayrouz said she was scheduled to return home from deployment in September; however, the military allowed her to return home sooner.

She said she wanted to surprise her daughter Jesalyn by showing up to her final softball game of the season. Once the team found out about the surprise – along with the United States Specialty Sports Association – they wanted to help make Kayrouz’s return even more special.

The Indianapolis team traveled nearly 3 hours south to the city of Santa Claus, Indiana, for the game.

Capitalizing on the unique name of the city, Kayrouz threw the first pitch of the game dressed as Santa Claus, with her face covered by the big white beard and Santa hat.

After her daughter caught Santa’s first pitch, her mother took off the costume and revealed herself.

Jesalyn’s shock was captured on video, and she ran to hug her mother.

“I did not expect it, like I thought I was supposed to be meeting Santa Claus, but you are my Santa Claus,” said Keiser to her mother.

Kayrouz said after months of video chatting with her daughter, it felt good to finally see each other in person again.

“Now being here in person, it means a lot just to be there, and that makes everything that I do and all of the sacrifices I made worth it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

