Memorial Health partner adding beds to Gulfport rehab hospital

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is expanding its offerings in South Mississippi.

Encompass currently operates a 43-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital inside of Memorial Hospital Gulfport. Think of it as a hospital inside a hospital. The company recently received a certificate of need to add 12 additional beds for a total of 55 beds.

“This expansion is one that will increase our efforts to transform the health of our community,” said Kent Nicaud, President & CEO of Memorial Health System. “This collaborative effort embodies our dedication to the well-being of our patients. By leveraging our partnership with Encompass Health, we can provide a seamless transition for our patients to ensure they receive the best rehabilitative care possible in a hospital setting.”

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with the hospital remaining fully functional during the expansion.

“We are excited to expand on our Gulfport rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Memorial Hospital Gulfport. Both Encompass Health and Memorial Health System are united in the mission to provide compassionate care and help patients regain the strength, function and confidence needed to move forward in their lives,” said Brad Kennedy, president of Encompass Health’s South Central Region. “The hospital expansion will allow even more individuals in the Gulfport area and beyond to receive specialized care, close to home. We know this hospital will continue to make a great impact on the lives of patients and their families, and we look forward to continuing to serve the community.”

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, amputations, advanced cardiovascular or oncologic conditions, and complex orthopedic conditions.

