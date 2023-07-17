Mass Shooting Survivor: 20 years after Lockheed Martin

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - On July 8, 2003, Brad Bynum woke up and got dressed for another day of work at Lockheed Martin.

“You know. Get up. Get ready. Go work. You know, no idea that life’s going to change,” said Bynum.

Many lives would be changed that day when a co-worker, Doug Williams, would go on a rampage that would become the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in more than 2 years.

Bynum and his coworkers, including Williams, attended a mandatory ethics meeting.

“When the meeting started, he was not in the room. Um, we were sitting on a set of tables shaped like a horseshoe, with a podium in the center at the front of the room, and I was sitting dead center of the horseshoe,” said Bynum.

Byrum said he wasn’t familiar with Williams besides seeing him on a few smoke breaks. He said Williams entered the room normally and left within a few minutes. Williams then returned with a shotgun.

“When he comes back in, all you hear is the shotgun and the words out of his mouth were ‘Y’all won’t “F” with me no more.’ Then boom. Then everybody just kind of tries to hit the floor, and scramble. At some point he walked out of the room,” said Bynum.

Those who were not wounded attempted to block the doors with tables. Before they were able to, Williams came back into the room.

“I guess he reloaded and come back and unloaded again and that’s when I, myself, I was shot. He unloaded, turned around and left, walked back out,” said Bynum.

Of the 14 people killed or wounded, 9 of them were from the meeting. Bynum took buck shot to the back from a shotgun blast.

“It was total chaos. You know, several of us have been severely injured, you know, you’ve got others that’s trying to help those of us that have been injured. You got some over blocking the door so he can’t get back in, you know, it’s just total chaos. Um, nothing can prepare you for it. I’ve been through, you know, basic training AIT with the military and you know you’re trained for this stuff, but until it’s right there and it’s... there is no, there’s no training for it. You know, you can’t be prepared for it,” said Bynum.

Bynum’s injuries consisted of two grazes to his upper shoulder, two under his shoulder blade, and one next to his spine. Doctors removed the shot in his shoulder blade but left the one near his spine. His recovery was fraught with complications.

“And the one that was on my spine, when I would lay down on my back, it would roll over on my spine and paralyze me to the waist down. So, we eventually had to go in and surgically remove it,” said Bynum.

After his recovery, and despite what he had seen that day, Bynum returned to work at Lockheed Martin.

“You know, after something like that it’s it’s hard to get back. You know, it’s hard to walk through the doors when you, you know, you walk back and you see day in and day out, you relive it every day. So, I worked back through January, so it was the week before Amber was born,” said Bynum.

Bynum’s daughter, Amber, was born in the aftermath of this tragic event. She grew up with a father learning to heal from an event that no one should ever experience. 20 years of healing.

" The first five were, were bad. Being a man, you know, we’re always macho and don’t need no help. After losing everything and everybody that was pretty much close to me. By the time you realize you do need help, it’s too late. Well, fortunately, it wasn’t too late for me. I’ll say God. God helped pull me out of that black hole. You know the good Lord has blessed me with a good family and you know somebody’s got my back, you know. So, life is good at the moment. You know, but it’s not always, you know, there’s always those days that are better than others,” said Bynum.

Mass shootings are becoming common in our country. For Bynum, the shootings take him back to 2003.

“My heart just goes out to those, you know, that’s involved because, you know, they don’t have a clue, you know, don’t know what’s coming or what could be coming or what was coming. You know we’ve got to continue to come together, whether it’s tragedy or not, as a community, to help people and do things to stand beside each other. Seems like it’s something that’s long dead and gone, but we’ve got to get back to that,” said Bynum.

