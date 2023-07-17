Hot today. Hit or miss storms possible.

It’s another hot and humid day! We’ll be in the mid 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be above 100 at times. While not everyone will see rain today, a few hit or miss showers and storms are possible. Some of these storms could have heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Most of the rain will diminish late tonight, and it will remain warm and muggy. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances will be very low thanks to a ridge of high pressure getting closer to us. At the very most, we’ll only see a few isolated showers.

Rain chances will remain slim to none on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to be very hot with highs in the upper 90s.

