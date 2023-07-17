Gulfport churches join together celebrating diversity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The members of two Gulfport churches are coming together to celebrate diversity in their community.

According to the active minister of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Paul Overby, St. Paul and Heaven Bound Church are taking turns hosting services to unite their church members.

“Today we are coming together between two churches in unity. We are just coming together under one roof,” Overby said.

St. Paul is prominently an African American church and Heaven Bound Church which is prominently white. That’s why Heaven Bound Church pastor John Schivers said he had a vision to come together.

“I came up in a small church and it was a non-denominational family-type church. Throughout all the years of me being in church there was never a mix of race,” Schivers said.

The two churches are down the street from one another. Saint Paul, who has served the community for over 100 years, is just now reopening its doors.

“Due to the pandemic and due to other things, the church was closed for a little minute. Now that we are proceeding to open back up, we are proceeding to open back up with young people who grew up at this church, so they are the ones in charge of the service now,” Overby said.

Both church leaders say it’s important to come together regardless of differences to set an example.

“I think it’s very important that churches don’t get caught up in the tradition of how we were brought up and how we were raised. There’s nothing wrong with having good roots, a good foundation, and a good tradition. But you can’t allow tradition to not let you be able to see god’s love and his unity and his people. We are all god’s children,” Schivers said.

