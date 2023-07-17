Flea Market at Menge feeling impact of I-10 overpass closure

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Menge Avenue overpass in Harrison County remains closed over the next year, some of the nearby businesses are feeling the impacts. The Flea Market at Menge is just south of the closure.

“This is the first weekend for us to really experience the slow down,” said owner Michelle Whitfield. “We’ve been getting lots of calls and we tell people -- the exit ramps are open, the detours are easy. Don’t be scared, just come on out.”

Whitfield opened the business more than twenty years ago. She told WLOX News, it’s important to support local businesses now more than ever with the decreased traffic of customers.

“These vendors need your support, the other businesses on this corridor need your support,” she said. “We want people to know that it’s not that hard to loop around, get back to us, or take some of the back roads. If you’re local, you know some of the back roads to get to us.”

The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is overhauled to accommodate Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful business and we’re glad to have them as neighbors. We just have to put up with a little bit of growing pains over the next year and then we’ll be good,” she said.

Pat Bailey is one of the vendors at the Flea Market. She makes jewelry and has been selling it at the Menge location for almost two decades. She isn’t phased by the detour because, she says, it is a short trip.

“It’s like four miles down to Delisle, turn around and come back. Simple. Easy,” she said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.