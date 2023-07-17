WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Flea Market at Menge feeling impact of I-10 overpass closure

The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is...
The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is overhauled to accommodate Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center.(WLOX)
By Noah Noble
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the Menge Avenue overpass in Harrison County remains closed over the next year, some of the nearby businesses are feeling the impacts. The Flea Market at Menge is just south of the closure.

“This is the first weekend for us to really experience the slow down,” said owner Michelle Whitfield. “We’ve been getting lots of calls and we tell people -- the exit ramps are open, the detours are easy. Don’t be scared, just come on out.”

Whitfield opened the business more than twenty years ago. She told WLOX News, it’s important to support local businesses now more than ever with the decreased traffic of customers.

“These vendors need your support, the other businesses on this corridor need your support,” she said. “We want people to know that it’s not that hard to loop around, get back to us, or take some of the back roads. If you’re local, you know some of the back roads to get to us.”

The detours will be in place for the next 13 months as the Menge Avenue / I-10 interchange is overhauled to accommodate Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful business and we’re glad to have them as neighbors. We just have to put up with a little bit of growing pains over the next year and then we’ll be good,” she said.

Pat Bailey is one of the vendors at the Flea Market. She makes jewelry and has been selling it at the Menge location for almost two decades. She isn’t phased by the detour because, she says, it is a short trip.

“It’s like four miles down to Delisle, turn around and come back. Simple. Easy,” she said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The investigation is still ongoing.
Biloxi PD investigating possible drowning
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene
Myrtle Waltman of Perkinston, George County
Missing George County woman found safely

Latest News

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Members of both churches gathered during Sunday service.
Gulfport churches join together celebrating diversity
The monthly event takes place at Blue Lotus Creation in Biloxi.
Monthly medical cannabis drive guides patients through approval process
Very hot and humid Monday, scattered afternoon storms possible