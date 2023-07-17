WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple is under arrest after a toddler was rescued from a home drug den in Daphne, where the child was found alone, drugged and dehydrated, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Police said it was about 8 p.m. Saturday when patrol officers responded to Atrium Apartments on County Road 64 after a resident found an unattended and naked 2-year-old toddler lying near his front door.

Medical responders were summoned and the parents, Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still, were located shortly after, police said.

Investigators said the toddler presented signs of heat exposure and dehydration and was transported to the emergency room where she tested positive for cocaine. 

Officers and investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment, where they found the apartment in severe disarray and located more than 100 Oxycontin pills, some powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and three semi-automatic handguns, all within access to the toddler’s reach, according to police.

Straszheim and Still were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child, both of which are felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at Baldwin County Corrections, with bond set for each at $25,500, police said.

The state Department of Human Resources is involved with the future care of the child, according to a news release from the Daphne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Biloxi Police say they tracked down the person who triggered a search Saturday night near the...
UPDATE: Biloxi Police found Saturday’s suspected drowning victim on land, and they’re fine
Myrtle Waltman of Perkinston, George County
Missing George County woman found safely
Now that Sylus is a Junior World Champ, he wants to use his ability to inspire others to play...
Disc golf phenom from Gulfport makes waves at Junior World Championship in Illinois
One was left dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stone County Friday afternoon.
3-vehicle accident in Stone County leaves Gulfport man dead at scene

Latest News

Sextortion cases are on the rise, but law enforcement often face challenges when it comes to...
Teens Targeted: Funding and resources remain a constant challenge as law enforcement tackles sextortion and internet crimes
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg