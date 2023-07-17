Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple is under arrest after a toddler was rescued from a home drug den in Daphne, where the child was found alone, drugged and dehydrated, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Police said it was about 8 p.m. Saturday when patrol officers responded to Atrium Apartments on County Road 64 after a resident found an unattended and naked 2-year-old toddler lying near his front door.

Medical responders were summoned and the parents, Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still, were located shortly after, police said.

Investigators said the toddler presented signs of heat exposure and dehydration and was transported to the emergency room where she tested positive for cocaine.

Officers and investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment, where they found the apartment in severe disarray and located more than 100 Oxycontin pills, some powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and three semi-automatic handguns, all within access to the toddler’s reach, according to police.

Straszheim and Still were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child, both of which are felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at Baldwin County Corrections, with bond set for each at $25,500, police said.

The state Department of Human Resources is involved with the future care of the child, according to a news release from the Daphne Police Department.

