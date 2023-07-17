WLOX Careers
Cows involved in fatal accident on I-59, Hattiesburg

A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.
By Ame Posey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A small herd of cattle caused a fatal accident and traffic delays on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 60 on I-59, near the US-11 exit, between a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. Soon after, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported that livestock were on both roadways, causing delays on the northbound lanes of US-11 and closing the southbound lanes of I-59.

One individual died in the accident, but no other injuries have been reported.

Initially, southbound traffic on I-59 and northbound traffic on US-11 were both closed as law enforcement worked to round up the cows.

MDOT traffic cams show that traffic has returned to normal on US-11.

HPD, however, said the southbound lanes on I-59 remain closed. They said drivers traveling in that direction should plan for significant delays or make alternative travel plans until the scene is cleared.

A small herd of cattle caused a traffic jam and at least one accident on I-59 and US-11 Monday...
A small herd of cattle caused a traffic jam and at least one accident on I-59 and US-11 Monday morning.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)

This is still an active scene, and WDAM will update this story as more information becomes available.

