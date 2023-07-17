Biloxi Police taking applications for 3rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is now taking applications for its 3rd Annual Citizen’s Police Academy.

The Citizen’s Police Academy will give Harrison County residents from the ages of 21 to 25 the opportunity to see how the Biloxi Police Department serves the community.

The program includes classroom-based teaching, a ride-along, a department tour, and hands-on demonstrations with police equipment.

“The CPA program helps to build a stronger bond between the police officers and the department’s personnel with the local citizens,” said Police Captain Thomas Goldsworthy. “It also allows a better understanding of what we do, how it is done, and why we do what we do.”

The Citizen’s Police Academy will take place from August 23 to January 17 at the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center.

Applications are available online at www.biloxi.ms.us/cpa and in person at the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center.

The deadline to submit an application is August 18.

If you have any questions, contact Captain Goldsworthy on weekdays at 228-385-3033, by cell at 228-348-8227, or by email at tgoldsworthy@biloxi.ms.us.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.