71 dogs found living in deplorable conditions in Newton County

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington on July 10, 2023 Newton County Deputies responded to a call on Pine Bluff Road in reference to a call regarding animal neglect. Deputies arrived on scene and found multiple dogs abandoned in cages, tied to trees and running loose. There were also numerous amounts of deceased dogs on the property. Many of the dogs on the property had not been fed or watered in some time.

After further investigation deputes were able to determine there was a second property on Peavy Road also containing a large number of dogs; 71 dogs total. Newton Sheriff Department then contacted the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and in turn they contacted Animal Rescue Corps out of Nashville TN. Animal Rescue Corps assembled a team along with the assistance of the Bissell Pet Foundation as well as a team from Hattiesburg and New Orleans.

After the teams got on location with a local veterinarian they were able to secure and treat all the dogs in both locations and were transported to Nashville for further care.

William Patten and Natalie Fancher Patten were arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony animal cruelty. More charges are expected to be filed.

Sheriff Pennington stated “I would like to thank Cathy Bissell with Bissell Pet Foundation and every one involved in this case. Special Thank You to Jackie Therrien for taking care of the dogs until help arrived and Supervisor Kenny Harris for his help in this case.”

