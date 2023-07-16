WLOX Careers
Suspect killed, victim shot in stomach during officer-involved shooting in Adams County

Charoyd Bell
Charoyd Bell(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead, and a woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Adams County on Sunday morning.

A press release says at 10:02 a.m. Georgia Chatman, the victim, flagged down a deputy in front of 564 Old U.S. Highway 84 and told the deputy that she had been kidnapped and assaulted by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Charoyd Bell.

The deputy called for backup and continued to talk with Chatman, who had a large wound on her forehead. While the deputy was talking with Chatman, Bell approached them, and an argument ensued between Bell and Chatman.

The press release says the deputy was able to get the suspect to go back into his yard as he attempted to get the victim’s side of the story. Around this time, the second deputy pulled up to the scene.

Both deputies continued to talk with Chatman to get an understanding of what happened. Meanwhile, the suspect walked from his car and sat on the porch of the house.

At 10:09 a.m., deputies called out shots fired over their portable radios, the press release says.

According to the release, the suspect grabbed a handgun and started shooting at the victim while she was standing next to the deputies. Chatman and the deputies took cover behind their patrol units as Bell ran towards them while shooting.

He made his way around the rear of one of the patrol units and shot Chatman in the stomach. The deputy that was behind the patrol car with Chatman returned fire and struck Bell, killing him.

The deputies were able to secure the scene and recover the suspect’s weapon. The press release says Chatman is alive and is expected to live.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations was notified and dispatched their investigators, along with their crime scene unit to the scene.

The FBI was also contacted and asked to provide PEER support to the entire staff that was involved in any capacity with this incident.

On July 15 at 2:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the same location in reference to a welfare check. The press release says contact was made with Bell and Chatman, and they both said everything was ok at the residence.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong at the time, other than from the caller who called in requesting the welfare check,” the press release said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

