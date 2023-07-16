Missing George County woman found safely

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a two-day search, George County officials say 77-year-old Myrtle Waltman has been found safe. Rescuers have been looking for her since she walked away from her front porch Friday afternoon.

The search covered six square miles around her current home in the Vestry community of George County.

Waltman is said to be in fair health. She was taken to George Regional Hospital for evaluation.

George County EMA Director Brian Henderson said many people participated in the search for Waltman, including the George County Sheriff’s Office, George County EMA, Search and Rescue, MEMA, State Task Force Three, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

